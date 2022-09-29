REMINDER : The homegrown, grassroots, family-friendly and fun Burien Brat Trot – a (mostly) flat race through the streets around Olde Burien – is this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with an added Oktoberfest afterwards.

This serves as a fundraiser for the Highline Schools Foundation, and is an event The B-Town Blog has been sponsoring since its beginning (be sure to smile and wave for us this Saturday while we’re taking photos & videos!).

The 5K route remains mostly unchanged, but organizers have moved the finish line near Town Square Park and Burien Oktoberfest.

After the race, stick around for the family fun at the inaugural Burien Oktoberfest, featuring a brew festival with local beers from Burien and Seattle breweries, activities for kids, Oktoberfest games, live entertainment, and the Highline Schools Foundation’s Root Beer Garden, sponsored by HMSHost.

The Burien Brat Trot remains one of our longest-running and most loved community events, raising critical funds for the Highline Schools Foundation and its work throughout Highline Public Schools. Funds raised through Brat Trot registrations and event sponsorships supports basic needs, equitable and innovative learning opportunities, and college and career readiness for students at all grade levels and in every school in Highline.

REGISTER TODAY

Each Brat Trot registration includes a bib and finisher’s medal, PLUS all adult finishers (21+) will also receive a commemorative Oktoberfest taster glass and a token good for one free beer taster at the Oktoberfest Brew Festival. Register online here:

WIN A PAIR OF ALASKA AIRLINES TICKETS

Get your chance to win a pair of roundtrip airfare – anywhere Alaska Airlines flies with a Brat Trot Raffle Ticket! Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100. One winner will receive a pair of tickets from our friends at Alaska Airlines, valid anywhere Alaska flies, no blackout dates. Raffle Tickets are available for purchase at the Foundation booth at the Burien Farmers Market on Sept. 29, 2022, at all Bib/Packet Pick-Ups, and at the Foundation booth at Burien Oktoberfest. Winner will be drawn on the Oktoberfest Stage on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.

Brat Trot & Oktoberfest Schedule*

* schedule subject to change



BIB PICKUP DETAILS:

Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Burien Farmers Market – pick up at the Highline Schools Foundation booth, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Logan Brewing – 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Last minute pick up at table near Brat Trot Start Line (10th Ave. SW + SW 152nd Street), 8-8:45 a.m.



RACE DAY ON SATURDAY, OCT. 1:

9 a.m.: Brat Trot 5k Fun Run begins at the traditional starting point, on 10th Ave. SW at the corner of SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien. Finish line is now adjacent to Town Square Park, on SW 152nd Street and 5th Ave. SW. 10 a.m.: Brat Trot Kid’s 1k begins on SW 152nd Street near Town Square Park. 10:45 a.m.: Awards at the Oktoberfest Stage in Town Square Park. 11 a.m.: Oktoberfest opens! Oktoberfest includes Brew Fest featuring 14 local brewers, games, live entertainment, and the Highline Schools Foundation Root Beer Garden.



Brat Trot 5k and Kids’ 1k Route Details:

Below is a map showing the start and finish lines, race routes and more:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Interested in volunteering for Brat Trot? Organizers are seeking folks to help with registration and bib pickup, course monitors and other day-of volunteers.

You can sign up for a volunteer spot at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f45aaa72eabfdc61-brat

THANK YOU TO OUR BRAT TROT SPONSORS: