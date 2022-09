A Normandy Park & Burien Recycling Event and Worm Bin Sale will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Training Center.

Worm Bins are $25 each. CASH ONLY. While supplies last. Please provide exact change for user fees.

Questions? Call 206-938-8262 or view/download a PDF flier at https://normandypark.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/37371/?preview=54637

The Criminal Justice Training Center is located at 19010 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148: