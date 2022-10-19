CALL FOR ARTISTS : The City of Des Moines and the Des Moines Arts Commission are seeking artists to create imagery for utility boxes located in various locations around the City of Des Moines.

This opportunity is open to visual artists who reside in our region, working in any medium, as long as the final artwork can be translated and digitally reproduced on a 2-dimensional vinyl wrap.

This program will provide professional artists with the ability to enhance the community with art, and provide the community with vibrant artwork throughout the City and assist in reducing vandalism and graffiti on utility boxes that are often targeted.

Apply at https://www.desmoinesartscommission.com/utility-box-wrap