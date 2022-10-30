Mt. Rainier Rams shut down by Kennedy Lancers 52-7

Kennedy Catholic’s Lancers shut down the Mt. Rainier Rams 52-7 in local high school football at a home district match at Highline Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

This was the Lancers eighth straight win, and their per-game scoring average for the season is 49 points.

The Lancers improved to 8-1 in the 4A North Puget Sound League district.

They next play Kamiak on Friday, Nov. 4.

Highline stomps on Renton, 50-20

Highline stomped on Renton 50-20 at Renton High on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in local football action.

The Pirates’ offense stormed in front for a 28-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Pirates added to their advantage with a 22-14 margin in the closing period.

This was the sixth consecutive game that Highline has scored 50 or more points in a game.

The Pirates improved their overall record to 8-1, and with this victory were crowned KingCo 2A league champs!

Federal Way smashes through Decatur, 50-21

Federal Way’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur 50-21 in a local high school football matchup.

Kentlake slides past Kent-Meridian in fretful clash 10-3

Yes, Kentlake looked relaxed while edging Kent-Meridian, but no autographs please after its 10-3 victory during this local football game.

Tahoma gallops past Mountainview 44-30

Tahoma collected a solid win over Mountainview in a 44-30 verdict on Oct 27 in local football action.

Lindbergh thumps Foster in punishing decision 41-6

Lindbergh controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-6 win against Foster in local high school football on Friday, Oct. 28.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense struck in front for a 22-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lindbergh charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 6-0 in the final quarter.

Thomas Jefferson earns solid win over Todd Beamer 27-7

Thomas Jefferson collected a solid win over Todd Beamer in a 27-7 verdict at an away game on Friday, Oct. 28 in local football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Thomas Jefferson moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Halt: Bellevue pushes mute button on Hazen’s offense 59-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Bellevue stopped Hazen to the tune of a 59-0 shutout in a local high school football matchup on Friday, Oct. 28.

Bent but not broken: Liberty weathers scare to dispatch Lake Washington 27-24

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Liberty had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lake Washington 27-24 for a local high school football victory on Friday, Oct. 28.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Liberty jumped over Lake Washington 20-3 heading to the final quarter.

The Kangaroos narrowed the gap 21-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Kentridge denies Kentwood’s challenge 27-8

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Kentridge will take its 27-8 victory over Kentwood in local high school football action on Friday, Oct. 28.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Kentridge and Kentwood were both scoreless.

The Chargers opened a small 14-0 gap over the Conquerors at the intermission.

Kentridge thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Conquerors narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.