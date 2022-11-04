All are invited to come learn about the Des Moines Housing Action Plan at Open Houses on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Both events will be held at Highline College Building 21.

Join the project team as we provide an overview of the project, share our progress, and outline ways to get involved.

Food and refreshments will be provided.

Please contact Eric Lane at [email protected] for special accommodations, translation, or interpretation.