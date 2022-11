REMINDER : Des Moines Farmers Market Holiday Market will be held this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Beach Park Event Center (map below).

Expect Food Trucks, Arts & Crafts, Fancy Foods, Holiday Classes, Farmers, Photo Opportunities and…

FREE Admission FREE Parking FREE Shuttle



“There will be tons of farm and craft vendors, food, and fun activities for the whole family!”

Des Moines Beach Park Event Center is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.: