SPONSORED :

What’s Up Des Moines?

Zenith Holland Nursery – Lyn Robinson

This Des Moines business first started as a greenhouse in 1907, and then was taken over in 1945 by Thys Napjus, an immigrant from Holland who had been a grower as a young man.

Lyn began working for Thys at the nursery while she was attending Highline College as a merchandising student, and then eventually took over the business in 1980.

Zenith offers a large selection of beautiful plants, instructional classes, and a very knowledgeable and helpful staff. With a recent expansion, they now offer a full retail garden center with indoor plants and gifts. There really is something for everyone there! They are dedicated to selling locally sourced, sustainable products, for indoor and outdoor gardens.

Stop by to check it out and say hello to two of the most friendly dogs: Lilly & Sid!

Don’t miss your chance to sign up for wonderful classes – go to Gardening Classes at zenithholland.com.

Thank you Lyn and team for all of your effort in maintaining one of Des Moines’ greatest hidden treasures!

On Purpose L3 – Ruth Easterling

Ruth is a Business and Personal Life Coach, Trainer, and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Team.

Her specialty is helping business owners to develop their purpose/WHY and step into it, while developing and training their team.

On Purpose L3 has a mission to help businesses and individuals Learn, Live and Lead on Purpose through leadership coaching, communication, training and development.

On Nov. 19, 2022 at 8 a.m.,, she is offering a one hour workshop on “Powered Up Purpose” which will discuss awareness, values and communication as leaders. Please go to oliveu.mykajabi.com to register.

When Ruth is not coaching, she is a mom to three teenage daughters and loves the time she gets to spend with them.

Thank you, Ruth, for sharing your passion and making an impact on the people in our surrounding community.

Please check out www.onpl3.com for more information!

Toys for Tots!

We are supporting the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using our office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office at 22211 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines, WA 98198.

You may drop off a toy during regular business hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm beginning Monday, Nov. 7 7th through Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Check out our community’s generosity during last year’s Toys for Tots Drive (in the photo above)!

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…