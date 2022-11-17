SPONSORED :

Kaily Fitzgerald champions her clients.

Through her unmatched energy and creative eye, she strives to make each transaction as seamless as possible while bringing the fun to your home search!

A devoted mother of three, Kaily is all about balance. From cheerleading her kids on the sports field to expertly coordinating home inspections, she’s in your corner.

As a self-proclaimed home enthusiast, Kaily’s background in home renovation and interior design culminated into a passion for real estate. Each home tells a story, and Kaily is ready to listen. Through simple staging, landscape design, or the perfect photo lighting, she can showcase your home to welcome its next owner. For buyers, Kaily’s guidance will allow you to unlock new doors to your vision- whether that’s a turn-key townhouse in West Seattle or a well- loved fixer-upper in Des Moines.

Despite her individual strengths, Kaily also recognizes the importance of teamwork. Since becoming a licensed agent in 2017, she has built a community network of like-minded agents, inspectors, and tradesmen to meet the needs of her clients. From paint colors to electricians, Kaily is your contact for all things home.

A tried-and-true Pacific Northwesterner, Kaily specializes in the neighborhoods of Normandy Park, Burien, Des Moines, and West Seattle. During football season, she can be found rooting for the Seahawks. An avid multi-tasker, Kaily remains active in the Normandy Park community she calls home while hosting numerous Berkshire Hathaway events such as Ladies Who Lunch and Agents in the Park.

Working with Kaily means you’re in good hands, so don’t drop the ball.

Contact Kaily Fitzgerald today:

https://www.bhhs.com/northwest-real-estate-wa301/burien/kaily-fitzgerald/cid-1081872