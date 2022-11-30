A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision early Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022 near Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say they received a call around 2:30 a.m. regarding a pedestrian found lying in the roadway on northbound SR 516 to I-5 (map below).

First responders gave the victim CPR, but he died before medics arrived.

The adult male showed signs of being struck by an unknown vehicle; however there were no witnesses to this.

The vehicle likely would have sustained hood and windshield damage.

The State Patrol is asking anyone with information to email [email protected] or call 425-401-7788.