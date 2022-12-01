REMINDER : Let’s all come together to celebrate the city’s bright future at Destination Des Moines’ Holiday Tree Lighting this Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6 p.m.

“Hot cocoa, cookies and Santa & Mrs. Claus will light up the night to pure Sugarplum delight!”

If you can’t make it, please note that this event will also be live-streamed on The Waterland Blog’s Facebook page – be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification for when we go live:

For additional information contact Destination Des Moines at [email protected].

Big Catch Plaza is located at 21640 Marine View Drive S.: