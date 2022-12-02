The Kent Downtown Partnership’s ‘Ugly Sweater’ Tasting Event is coming to downtown Kent this Saturday night, Dec. 3, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m.:

LIVE MUSIC!

Featuring The W Lovers, and Johnny 7 & The Black Crabs.

The tasting event requires a ticket and 21+ age verification; shops and restaurants will also open to the public during this event.

CHECK IN LOCATION: Titusville building, located at 202 W. Gowe Street (map below).

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at door, and can be purchased here:

https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/ugly-sweater-wine-walk/

Ticket includes: 10 tastings, disposal glass, wrist band & program guide, live entertainment, along with tax free bottle purchases.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.

Thank you to our valued sponsors: Cadence at Kent Meridian, Harborstone Credit Union, 4Culture, ILoveKent.net.

