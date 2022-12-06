Join in the merriment as local Des Moines Marina District restaurants, cafes and bars present a fun ‘Holiday Drink Bingo’ game for the whole family.

RULES:

Order the Specialty Drink from any of the participating locations listed on the card (see below). Get your Bingo Card stamped at the respective locale. Fill in your Bingo Card one of the following two ways to be eligible for the Prize Drawings: Complete a row — down, across diagonal. Black Out — fill entire card. One card per person (please do not combine). Submit your contact info and drop card off at: The Quarterdeck or Marina Mercantile by Dec. 31, 2022.



Drawing will be held on Jan. 1, 2023 at the Quarterdeck following the Polar Bear Plunge at Des Moines Beach Park at 10 a.m.

Winner need not be present.

Grab a Bingo Card at participating locations and start drinking! (Responsibly, of course!)

Here is a sample of what to expect:

Kaihana Sushi will have The Mistletoe Anthony’s Homeport will have Hot Buttered Rum Red Robin will have Santa’s Sunset Lemonade.



Make sure you clearly print your name, phone number and email on the card when you enter!

HURRY – CONTEST ENDS DEC. 31, 2022 at 1 p.m.!