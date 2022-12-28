SPONSORED :

See what Three Tree Montessori School has to offer your family!

Three Tree Montessori School invites the local community to a public Open House on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Three Tree Montessori School, an Association Montessori Internationale (AMI)-recognized institution, prepares children to become independent, creative, and joyful citizens of the world by fostering self-directed critical thinking, respect for others and the natural world, and a lifelong love of learning.

TTMS serves children 15 months through 12 years in bright, beautiful, purposefully-designed multi-age classrooms. Children 15 months – 3 years enter the Toddler Program where they explore and learn in an environment carefully prepared to meet the unique needs of children of this age. They are gently guided in a manner that enhances their innate sense of independence, order, and love of learning. Social skills are developed through purposeful experiences in a loving community.

For children 2.5 – 6 years, the Primary Program at TTMS offers carefully applied Montessori principles in the areas of practical life, sensorial exercises, mathematics, and language development. Lessons are also given in history, geometry, biology, geology, and geography. Art, music, and literature are integrated into the classroom activities. Children develop a deep sense of caring and respect for one another and the environment through daily social interactions and modeling.

In the Elementary Program, the unequaled capacity for learning innate to children ages 6-12 years is supported through academic materials presented by the Montessori guide. Children often work in groups to establish themselves academically and socially. Collaborative projects are common, each member contributing within their own capabilities, as they explore and process new information and integrate it with their current knowledge. TTMS supports elementary-aged children as they seek out the “how” and “why” of both the tangible and intangible facets of the universe.

Three Tree Montessori School offers a variety of extracurricular after school activities, half and full-day programs, AM and PM Care, as well as tuition assistance. To find out more, please visit the school’s website, call TTMS (206.242.5100), or schedule a tour by emailing [email protected].

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].