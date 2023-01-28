“I have seen the video footage involving the Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols. My initial response was a feeling of sickness, followed by a strong sense of sadness.

“These police actions should have never occurred, and in no way represent the core values or mission we deliver in law enforcement.

“Additionally, they violate the oath we are sworn to uphold. These officers failed Tyre Nichols, his family and the greater community. The quick firing and subsequent filing of serious criminal charges is appropriate.

“I strongly condemn these actions, and send sincere condolences to the Nichols family.”

– Ken Thomas

Chief of Police