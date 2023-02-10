SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses – in Auburn, West Seattle and Arbor Heights this weekend.

The first Open House has it all – an ample corner lot rambler in a fabulous location:

This 4 bed/2 bath has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and skylights that fill your rooms with bright natural light. Dining area/family room and a utility room with access to the backyard. Fully fenced, and a HUGE area to park your RV’s, additional vehicles, and/or contractors’ yard to store your big tools or toys – maybe a potential ADU? There are 2 outbuildings with electricity that can be used as an office, storage unit, studio, gym, or whatever you have in mind! Roof is 5yo + a brand-new water heater. This is the house you were waiting for. You’ll be close to schools, shopping areas and freeways. Come see it!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 11: Noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12: 9 a,m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

5106 S. 316th Street, Auburn, WA 98001 (map here, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $575,000

MLS Number: 2031436

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year built: 1954

Approx. House SqFt: 1,510 s.f.

Lot: 0.42 Acres

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a Gorgeous Brand New Modern Farmhouse Home in West Seattle:

Rare 3 beds PLUS office, 2.25 baths, & 2,056 square feet of carefully designed living space. Enjoy the convenience of 2 off-street parking spots, one of which is pre-wired for electric car charging. Wake up to beautiful sunrise territorial views from the primary bedroom and step out to a private covered deck for year-round enjoyment. Additional private patio off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The yard and garden space provide ample opportunity for outdoor living and the location across from a great park is ideal for those who love the outdoors. The beautiful design and finishes throughout the home will not disappoint. Don’t miss your chance to make this house your new dream home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 11: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

WHERE:

8457 30th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 (map here, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $949,950

MLS Number: 2029578

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year built: 2023

Approx. House SqFt: 2,056 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 3,604 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is an Arbor Heights custom-built Roman Brick Rancher, ready for you to move right in:

…OR update & potentially add 2nd story for Puget Sound/Olympic Mtns/Sunset views (for years even watched the Fauntleroy Ferry dockings). LOCATION-unique block of similarly-valued homes. Cherish the deep front yard & even space for a big garden in the fenced backyard BOTH areas graced by artistic rockeries & mature plant specimens. MAIN FLOOR: solid-wood floors in living/dining/hall & 2 bdrms. Even a brick frpl & spacious utility w/storage. BASEMENT 2 bdrms, work area, 3/4 bath, all with windows, separate entrance (potential STR?).Garage/Carport/Cov Patio+Deep Driveway. Metro Bus stop/1 block. Enjoy closeness to Lincoln Park & all of West Seattle’s amenitie

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 11: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

WHERE:

9848 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136 (map here, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $747,000

MLS Number: 2010024

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year built: 1950

Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f.

Lot Size Square Feet: 8,618 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].