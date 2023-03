A Destination Des Moines Downtown Cleanup Day event will be held on Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers are needed, and are asked to meet at Big Catch Plaza (21640 Marine View Dr S.; map below).

Dress weather appropriate.

Clean up supplies will be provided!

All are asked to fill out a Volunteer Application by clicking the link below: