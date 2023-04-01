Due to the impending retirement of Ken Thomas – whose final day will be June 30 – the City of Des Moines is now recruiting for a new Chief of Police, and applications due by Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The city says it is seeking “a forward thinking law enforcement executive who is experienced in contemporary policing techniques and welcomes the opportunity to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of today’s policing environment” and adds “With the sanctity of all human life as our priority, we are committed to relentlessly fighting crime with trust and care.”

The gig will pay between $174,506 – $212,120 per year, depending on qualifications.

The City provides an attractive benefits package which includes medical, dental, vision, life and long term disability insurance, Washington State PERS retirement, 401(a) Social Security replacement plan, 457 retirement plan contribution, and paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.

Apply online here, and download the application packet here (PDF file).

To apply for this position, please submit:

A restune (three-page maximum).

A detailed cover letter (two-page maximum) describing your experience, leadership style, and why you are interested in the position.

Candidates selected for further consideration will be required to complete supplemental questions.

You must submit your electronic packet to: Rachelle Harwood, Des Moines Police Chief Application Materials : [email protected] .



All applications are due by 8:00 a.m. on April 26, 2023.

Questions?

Contact David Doll, Training & Education Coordinator, Washington Asssociation of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs: (360) 339-3390 or [email protected]..

More into at https://desmoineswa.applicantpro.com/jobs/2832665.html.