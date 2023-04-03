The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team launched its single game ticket sales for the 2023 season on Monday morning, April 3, 2023, as part of “National Fish Sticks Day.”

Opening Nigh will be Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The team hosts their games at Mel Olson Stadium, located inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, that they have nicknamed “The Fryer.”

The team is known for their crazy antics including throwing out a ceremonial first fish, where the honoree flings a fish towards home plate instead of a baseball.

During non-league games the team also runs an open raffle for a random fan to sign a one day contract and lead off in the game for the Fish Sticks as the “Fan Batter of the Night.”

The Fish Sticks recruit players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2023 summer roster is composed of players from thirty different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

“We’re not in the baseball business, we’re in the fun business where there happens to be a baseball game going on,” said General Manager Justin Moser. “Our goal is that this is the most fun you’ve ever had inside a baseball stadium. From the music, great food, beer and crazy promotions, this will be something you’ll never forget.”

Single game tickets for DubSea Fish Sticks games are only $12 and Opening Night on Saturday, June 3, 2023 is expected to sell out quickly.

Flex Ticket Packs with options ranging from three to ten games packages are also available.

The team will host 26 home games this summer, including every Saturday night from June 3 – July 29.

The team will host the “Battle for West Seattle,” a charity softball game celebrating the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s 100 th Anniversary.

Anniversary. They have also been selected to host the MLB JR Home Run Derby Regional Competition where winners will go on to compete at T-Mobile Park as part of All-Star Week.

The Fish Sticks also partner with youth organizations and nonprofits to run ticket fundraisers at every game and sell discounted group packages.

You can find more information and secure your tickets for Opening Night at The Fryer online at:

“The Fryer” is located at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center: