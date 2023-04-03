Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney is inviting all to join him for coffee and casual conversation this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at Auntie Irene’s Coffee Shop.

“Come hear updates on current happenings within our great community!”

Tuesday, April 4, 2023: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Auntie Irene’s Coffee Shop

Mahoney will also be holding another coffee event on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Anchor Lounge & Espresso.

For more information, please contact Chief Administrative Officer Bonnie Wilkins at (206) 870-6519 or [email protected].