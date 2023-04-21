SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in the Riverview neighborhood of Seattle this weekend.
This charming home has versatile living space, great outdoor living, & SOLAR:
Take advantage of the potential to generate rental income/offset your mortgage w/ this unique property!
Meticulously maintained w/ updated kitchen & refinished hardwoods.
Entertain guests, relax, & plan your summer bbq’s on the huge composite deck, surrounded by beautiful landscaping.
Large garage, covered carport, & extra parking.
Backyard storage shed/workshop w/ power, perfect for projects & hobbies.
This completely electric home is sustainable, w/ solar panels, eco-smart washer/dryer, & instant water heaters under every sink.
4-year-old roof.
Hot tub!
A must see!
WHEN:
-
- Sunday, April 23, 2023: 1–3 p.m.
WHERE:
-
- 6734 17th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (click for map, or see below).
INFO:
-
- List Price: $668,000
- MLS Number: 2056557
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1948
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,256
- Lot Size Square Feet: 6,840
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
