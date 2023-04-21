SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in the Riverview neighborhood of Seattle this weekend.

This charming home has versatile living space, great outdoor living, & SOLAR:





This 2 bed/2 bath gem offers flexibility as a single-family home, or as two separate 1 bed/1 bath units.

Take advantage of the potential to generate rental income/offset your mortgage w/ this unique property!

Meticulously maintained w/ updated kitchen & refinished hardwoods.

Entertain guests, relax, & plan your summer bbq’s on the huge composite deck, surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

Large garage, covered carport, & extra parking.

Backyard storage shed/workshop w/ power, perfect for projects & hobbies.

This completely electric home is sustainable, w/ solar panels, eco-smart washer/dryer, & instant water heaters under every sink.

4-year-old roof.

Hot tub!

A must see!





WHEN:

Sunday, April 23, 2023: 1–3 p.m.



WHERE:

6734 17th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 ( click for map , or see below).



INFO:

List Price: $668,000 MLS Number: 2056557 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1948 Approx. House SqFt: 1,256 Lot Size Square Feet: 6,840



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

