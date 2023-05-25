The Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association (DMMDPA) will unveil WWI themed signal box wrap art this Memorial Day – Monday, May 29, 2023 – starting at 10 a.m.

All are invited to this free event, which will take place at the former Sunnyvale Elementary School (map below).

“The signal box wraps you have been hearing about are coming,” organizers said. “The boxes at major intersections along Des Moines Memorial Drive will be wrapped with WWI themed art in mid-May.”

“We have been working on this for over a year with grant funding from Burien, Des Moines, SeaTac and the Port of Seattle. A nationwide search for an artist brought several WWI projects from across the country for our local arts committee to rate and determine three that will be rotated down the Drive. They will join the poppy art covered signal box at 200th S. and DMMD. This was a true community effort that is finally being completed!”

After the ceremony, all are invited inside the school for refreshments, a look at displays and enjoy good conversation.

“Then take a drive down the Drive from 116th S. to the City of Des Moines to view the signal boxes covered with WWI art.”

More info here:

Event Details:

WHAT: Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association’s annual Memorial Day Observance.



WHEN: Starts at 10:00 a.m.



WHERE: Sunnydale Elementary School, 15631 8 th Ave S., Burien, 98148 :



Also being released is a new QR code that directs users to the DMMDPA website:

