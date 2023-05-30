The City of Des Moines’ two-year long pilot program for mobile food vendors, which will “create more vending opportunities for these small businesses and activating public space while bringing the community together,” will begin on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Starting June 3, each Saturday will feature a sweet & savory vendor near the Highline MAST Aquarium and Olympic Outdoor Center at Redondo Beach (map below), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find the full schedule for this location using the Street Food Finder app or the weblink below:

The MaST Center is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Drive S., Des Moines, WA 98198: