Waterland Pride Weekend 2023 is fast approaching, and will feature a variety of exciting events for the LGBTQIA + community, our families, and allies.

Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., Kaihana Sushi will host Waterland Pride Karaoke 2023 featuring Pride specials and fun for all.

More information here: https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-karaoke-2023/262416416242064/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.

On Saturday June 10 at 9 a.m., join the free Waterland Pride Rainbow Run. Walk or run in this fun event held in conjunction with ParkRun. Please pre-register for free with ParkRun.

More information at https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-rainbow-run-20/2601403993347103/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.

On Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m., raise a glass in celebration at Marina Mercantile for Waterland Toast to Pride. Marina Mercantile will feature a special throughout the day, and rainbow cupcakes from Pinewood Baking will be featured in the dessert case.

Sunday, June 11, 2023 will feature the Waterland Pride Family Festival:

10:00-11:00 a.m. : Please join us for a day of fun and community. Pride Worship – all are welcome!

: Please join us for a day of fun and community. Pride Worship – all are welcome! 11:00 am-3:00 p.m. : Social hour, sponsor and vendor booths, food trucks, crafts, community

: Social hour, sponsor and vendor booths, food trucks, crafts, community 12:00-3:00 p.m.: On Stage: Speeches, performances, story time, and a dance party

More information at https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-family-festiva/572675788186720/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.

Waterland Pride is sponsored by

Kaihana

Philip Heier, Windermere Real Estate

Sandra Mock Homes

Marina Mercantile

Des Moines United Methodist Church

Des Moines Legacy Foundation

South King Media