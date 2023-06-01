Waterland Pride Weekend 2023 is fast approaching, and will feature a variety of exciting events for the LGBTQIA + community, our families, and allies. 

Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., Kaihana Sushi will host Waterland Pride Karaoke 2023 featuring Pride specials and fun for all.

More information here: https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-karaoke-2023/262416416242064/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.

On Saturday June 10 at 9 a.m., join the free Waterland Pride Rainbow Run.  Walk or run in this fun event held in conjunction with ParkRun. Please pre-register for free with ParkRun.

More information at https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-rainbow-run-20/2601403993347103/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.

On Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m., raise a glass in celebration at Marina Mercantile for Waterland Toast to Pride. Marina Mercantile will feature a special throughout the day, and rainbow cupcakes from Pinewood Baking will be featured in the dessert case. 

Sunday, June 11, 2023 will feature the Waterland Pride Family Festival:

  • 10:00-11:00 a.m.: Please join us for a day of fun and community. Pride Worship – all are welcome!
  • 11:00 am-3:00 p.m.: Social hour, sponsor and vendor booths, food trucks, crafts, community
  • 12:00-3:00 p.m.: On Stage: Speeches, performances, story time, and a dance party

More information at https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-family-festiva/572675788186720/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.

Waterland Pride is sponsored by

  • Kaihana 
  • Philip Heier, Windermere Real Estate
  • Sandra Mock Homes
  • Marina Mercantile
  • Des Moines United Methodist Church 
  • Des Moines Legacy Foundation
  • South King Media