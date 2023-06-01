Waterland Pride Weekend 2023 is fast approaching, and will feature a variety of exciting events for the LGBTQIA + community, our families, and allies.
Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., Kaihana Sushi will host Waterland Pride Karaoke 2023 featuring Pride specials and fun for all.
More information here: https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-karaoke-2023/262416416242064/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.
On Saturday June 10 at 9 a.m., join the free Waterland Pride Rainbow Run. Walk or run in this fun event held in conjunction with ParkRun. Please pre-register for free with ParkRun.
More information at https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-rainbow-run-20/2601403993347103/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.
On Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m., raise a glass in celebration at Marina Mercantile for Waterland Toast to Pride. Marina Mercantile will feature a special throughout the day, and rainbow cupcakes from Pinewood Baking will be featured in the dessert case.
Sunday, June 11, 2023 will feature the Waterland Pride Family Festival:
- 10:00-11:00 a.m.: Please join us for a day of fun and community. Pride Worship – all are welcome!
- 11:00 am-3:00 p.m.: Social hour, sponsor and vendor booths, food trucks, crafts, community
- 12:00-3:00 p.m.: On Stage: Speeches, performances, story time, and a dance party
More information at https://facebook.com/events/s/waterland-pride-family-festiva/572675788186720/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.
Waterland Pride is sponsored by
- Kaihana
- Philip Heier, Windermere Real Estate
- Sandra Mock Homes
- Marina Mercantile
- Des Moines United Methodist Church
- Des Moines Legacy Foundation
- South King Media
