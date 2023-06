On Tuesday afternoon, June 6, 2023, a –3.67 low tide exposed marine life not usually seen on the shorelines of Des Moines.

Photographer David Rosen was able to (visually) capture some of the local sights at Saltwater State Park, which can be seen below (click arrows to view slideshow):

The next low tides worthy of beach combing will be:

Wednesday, June 7 @ 2:05 p.m.: –3.27

Thursday, June 8 @ 2:57 p.m.: –2.42

Friday, June 9 @ 3:51 p.m.: –1.19