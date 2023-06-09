SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in West Seattle and Kent.

The first Open House is a rare 6,300 square foot corner lot sitting high on a quiet street wrapped in a sweeping view, from mountains over the Sound, sunsets & sea vessels, to a hilly vista dotted w/twinkling lights at night:

Enjoy a walking lifestyle just blocks to restaurants, shopping, Farmer’s Market, breweries & more. Charming 1914 home: main has high ceilings, mudroom, large deck, Primary w/attached remodeled bathroom w/double vanity & soaking tub, dreamy flex room/2nd bedroom. Refinished old growth fir floor, new flooring & paint inside & out, refreshed kitchen. Lower has 3 bedrooms, laundry & storage. Dreams are built here! Expand out, up, build your DADU/backyard cottage or build a Dream Home. 500 SF detached 2-car garage. Fairmount Elementary!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 10: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

5303 46th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98136 (click for map, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,125,000

MLS Number: 2074670

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1914

Approx. House SqFt: 1,580

Lot Size SqFt: 6,300

INCLUSIONS:

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

The next Open House – tucked away on a quiet street, sits this delightful 3 bedroom/2 bath Kent rambler:

Spacious lot with private backyard perfect for pets, play, barbecues and gardening. Expansive living room with wood burning fireplace. Primary bedroom with attached bath, beautiful flooring throughout, updated kitchen and oversized two car garage. All appliances stay with this one level, easy living, move-in-ready home! Close to parks, trails, shopping, dining and schools. Easy access to highway 167 and a short drive to Lake Meridian.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

21724 120th Avenue SE, Kent, WA 98031 (click for map or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,000

MLS Number: 2076644

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

.Year Built: 1992

Approx. House SqFt: 1,390

Lot Size SqFt: 7,525

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].