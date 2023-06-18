UPDATE June 18, 2023, 5:14 p.m. : THE OBJECT HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY FOUND! Please stay tuned for an update on the winner(s) soon.

The goal of this new game is to be the first to find an out-of-this-world object hiding in plain sight (on public property) by solving clues provided here and released twice daily (at Noon & 5 p.m.), from June 14-18, 2023 (Wednesday through Sunday).

It’s FREE – register here:

FINAL CLUE #10 – JUNE 18, 5:00 P.M.

At a park in SeaTac, serene and grand,

Overlooking the Kent Valley’s expanse of land.

A harmonious blend of nature and design,

An invitation to ponder, to seek and to find.

The Robert Morris Earthwork, a sight to behold,

At Johnson Pit #30, a story untold.

Land sculpted with precision and artistic grace,

A symbol of human creativity in this space.

Amidst this marvel, a sign from the past,

A mysterious warning, a message to last.

Inscribed in 1947, its message elusive,

“Look to the fence, your quest is conclusive.”

Step closer and observe with curiosity’s gleam,

For within lies the answer as if from a dream.

The park, the sculpture, the sign all entwined,

A place where wonders unfold and secrets unwind.

DAILY MINI-SEARCH

Want to spend just one day in the community solving a puzzle? The daily Mini-Search – independent from the Summer Saucer Search – is for you! Send your solutions here for confirmation of your success: https://summersaucersearch.com/contact-us/.

DAILY MINI-SEARCH FOR JUNE 18:

“In 1947 the alleged flying discs were

hollow, shaped like donuts.’

Or car tires.

Here, where weapons of war now transform to a park,

The grandview awaits.

And on the ground,

evoking the crash of flying discs, tires, now half-buried.

Playthings, where every afternoon is a dog day.”

Question: Where is this? How many tires?

ABOUT THE 2023 SUMMER SAUCER SEARCH

Many have searched for the truth behind the infamous “Summer of the Saucers” in 1947, when Americans reported multiple sighting of flying discs. One prominent sighting, the Maury Island Incident, included the first reported appearance of the iconic Men in Black.

Now, the Men In Black Birthday Bash Festival (“MIBBB Fest”) celebrates this search for knowledge with a new Summer Saucer Search.

What is the Summer Saucer Search?

A free, real-world search with daily clues from June 14-18, 2023. Teams compete to solve clues to find an out-of-this-world object hiding in plain sight.

The game is designed by PlayMasons, the creators of real-world puzzles for Bumbershoot and many other Seattle search games. Clues will be announced daily.

Daily Mini-Search

Visiting the region for just one day?Want to spend an hour or two exploring? Or looking to be surprised by a new and wonderful business, park, activity, or story? Each day, a separate and independent Mini-Search will commence with the announcement of the daily Mini-Search clue. The Mini-Search will target a location with a clue that can be solved at that location.

How does it work?

Each day, two Summer Saucer Search clues will be released (at 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m.). The separate Mini-Search clue will be released at 12:00 noon. All clues will be posted on all the South King Media news blogs:

While you may be searching to solve clues in some of these South King County cities, no clue will ever require you to access private property, a closed business premises, or climb, dig, or balance. You must read and agree to the OFFICIAL RULES before participating as an individual or a team.

The Prizes

In addition to fame, satisfaction, and respect, winners will receive two passes to the opening night of 2023’s MIBBB Fest, dubbed 6/22 for the anniversary date of the Maury Island Incident on June 22, 1947. As champion, the winning team will also receive, among other prizes, two passes to all of next year’s 2024 MIBBB Fest events; a single overnight stay at Four Points by Sheraton in Des Moines; gift card from Marina Mercantile; and more to be announced.

Search/Clue Details

Registration is open now at www.summersaucersearch.com.

The first Summer Saucer clue was released at Noon on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The last clue will be published at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with clues scheduled to be published here at Noon and 5 p.m. daily!

And yes, until the puzzle is solved, you can always “catch up!”

Find previous clues here.