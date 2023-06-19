Des Moines Police announced that Tim Gately has been selected as its new Police Chief.

Gately will replace retiring Police Chief Ken Thomas, whose last day will be June 30, 2023. He comes from the City of Redmond, where he served as Operations Captain/Deputy Director.

It is anticipated that Gately will start in his new position in mid-August, 2023.

City Manager Michael Matthias said that “after an intensive interview and review process that included community stakeholder input, internal staff review, external community leader review and a community meet and greet where residents were invited to express their preferences,” he selected Gately from amongst three finalists.

Operations Captain Gately holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications, Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington and Master of Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Center for Creative Leadership and Drucker Executive Leadership Institute and has served over 23 years in contemporary state and local law enforcement, serving diverse populations and leading both commissioned and professional staff.

The offer that has been made to Gately is conditional upon a successful and very thorough background review.

“We believe that Captain Gately will do a great job for the City,” officials said. “Please join us in welcoming Chief Gately to our City!”