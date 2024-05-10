Join your Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotary Club for a fun night of Bingo, Food, Drink and DRAG on Friday, May 31, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton in Des Moines.

Local Rotarians will be raising money for GSA’s (Gay Straight Alliances) in the Highline School District.

“Get ready for a fun-filled evening of laughter, prizes, and entertainment. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support a great cause and have a blast with friends. See you there!”

The Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park is an association of civic leaders who are making our community and the world a better place.

Tickets are $35 per person.

They meet via Zoom at Noon on Wednesdays.

The Facebook event page is here.

More info on your local Rotary is here.

Four Points by Sheraton is located at 22406 Pacific Highway S., Des Moines, WA 98198: