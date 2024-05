A serious 2-vehicle head-on collision happened on S. 240th near 20th Ave S. just west of Highline College on Friday morning, May 10, 2024 at around 7 a.m.

Police said that three people were transported to area hospitals for serious injuries.

Des Moines Police Department’s Major Collision Team is on the scene investigating.

As of 10:25 a.m., the roadway was still closed.