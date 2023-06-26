SPONSORED :

Hi, Recology!

We just started compost service and it has been going great so far. We have already reduced how much we send to the landfill, and we’re excited to continue filling our compost bin more! Do you have tips for us to use this service to the fullest?

Thank you,

Alex

Hi Alex,

Thank you for asking! We are glad to hear that you’ve added compost to your services and are looking to divert more from the landfill. We’re here to help!

First, if you haven’t already, we recommend that you reference our sorting guides linked below for proper sorting in all three of your bins. In general, compost carts can accept food scraps, foodsoiled paper products (without any plastic coating), and yard waste. The sorting guides provide a more in-depth look at what you should typically be disposing of in your bin.

If you would like specific answers on items that can or cannot go into your bin, our WhatBin tool is a great resource, too. You can search for any item, and we’ll give you answer! You can access it here!

As you continue adding material to your compost bin, you might find that you have extras from time to time. Please reference your service page for instructions on additional yard waste service, whether it be one-time or you’d like to add another cart for your service.

As always, we can answer any additional questions you may have through email, at [email protected] or via social media!

For more ideas on how to reduce waste, visit one of our Recology stores! The Burien Recology store is located at 15858 First Avenue S, #A100 Burien, WA (map below).

You can also find more Waste Zero tips on our Recology King County social media pages listed below:

Happy Composting!

