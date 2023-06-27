Celebrate the 4th of July with the City of Des Moines WA’s first-ever Drone Show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

This event is scheduled to run from 2 – 10:45 p.m. at/around the Des Moines Marina and Beach Park.

In addition to the drone show, this event will feature live music, Food Trucks and more.



Live Music hosted by DK Sean The Shaman will include:

4–6 p.m.: Marina & the Dreamboats

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Magician Nate Jester

9–10 p.m.: Queenmother

Followed by the Grand Finale Drone Show