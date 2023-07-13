Spend a beautiful summer afternoon at the ‘Smoke on the Water’ BBQ on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with delectable cuisine catered by L&S BBQ and live entertainment from the ABBAgraphs.
There will even be a beer garden for those of age, a fun root beer float stand for all ages, and vegetarian options.
The ABBAgraphs will take the stage at 3 p.m., playing nuthin’ but ABBA!
“So, mark your calendars and join us for a fun day at the Beach Park in Des Moines as we come together to support and uplift our community.”
This all-ages event for the Des Moines community has been curated by Destination Des Moines.
Admission is FREE to visit but DDM appreciates DONATIONS!
Ticketed Food Menu:
- Adults $18
- Seniors (65+) $15
- Youth 11-18 $12
- Youth 3-10 $10
- * kids younger than 2 eat FREE with a paid adult admission
Many thanks to the sponsors of this event:
- Salon Michelle
- Des Moines Legacy Foundation
- Georgetown Brewery
- Recology CleanScapes
- Mount Ranier Pool
- John L Scott Realty
- The Waterland Blog
…and also a thank you to all of you who attend, the proceeds of these event help fund other local community events like the Waterland Festival events, Halloween, Wine Walks, Tree Lighting & more!
This is a fundraising event and therefore there are no refunds, thank you.
Tickets & More Info Here
WHAT: ‘Smoke on the Water’ Community BBQ in the Park
WHEN: Sunday, July 23, 2023: 12 – 5 p.m.
WHERE: Des Moines Beach Park Picnic Shelter:
