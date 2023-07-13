From our sister site ILoveKent.net:

South King County’s largest Family Festival, celebrating its 50th year(!) – Kent Cornucopia Days – will be this weekend, from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, 2023.

This is a nationally recognized, award-winning festival and is a community service project of the Kent Lions.

The festival is run by Lions volunteers who ensure that our premier event benefits over 250 charitable organizations.

“It’s South King County’s oldest and largest festival and street fair, featuring a grand parade, dragon boat race at Lake Meridian and hundreds of booths and opportunities for fun,” Mayor Dana Ralph said. “Kent has so much to offer, and our annual Cornucopia Days festival hosted by the Kent Lions is one of the highlights of our summer.”

Here’s more from the Lions:

“Put your smiles back on, put your winter clothes away and come out and have some summer fun, again!

“This fun summer festival offers a cornucopia of activities, entertainment and events including a huge street fair, a food court, a parade, a car show, and much more. That means something for everyone in your family to enjoy. It also brings residents and visitors from across the region to explore our beautiful city of Kent and the fun people from our surrounding community.

“If you have ever been to Kent Cornucopia Days, then you know exactly what we mean. The Kent Lions theme for the festival this year is “Kent Cornucopia Days: Come Celebrate our 50th Year!”. There will be commemorative pins and T-Shirts available to purchase. Please go to the Information Booth.

“As part of Seafair, Kent Cornucopia Days is South King County’s oldest and largest festival. It features a street fair with a variety of vendors from across the region, including everything from handmade jewelry and yard art to homemade sauces and 12th man-themed accessories. The festival has one food court that is out of this world along with food vendors throughout the street fair. We have consolidated entertainment and now have one stage in the Town Plaza Park for your enjoyment.

“Elvis will be back this year, and we are welcoming Penelope Pendragon’s Whimsical WiSH Wagon in the Library Parking Lot. Other favorite activities include the Kent Cornucopia Days 5K Fun Run/Walk, hosted by Kent Parks and Recreation, the Cornucopia Dragon Boat Races at Lake Meridian and a Grand Parade to wrap up the weekend. We also have the Maple Valley Street Rats car show to delight you all. Everyone who loves great cars will love this.

“None of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Kent Lions Club members, our city employees and a great group of volunteers from throughout our Kent community. If you see a volunteer, say Thanks. If you want to be a Volunteer, contact us at [email protected]

“Our Families and friends are looking forward to Kent Cornucopia Days. It should be as great as ever! Let the fun begin on July 14 and continue through July 16. Don’t miss it!”

Here’s what to expect:

Street Fair – July 14, 15, & 16, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dragon Boat Race – Saturday, July 15, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grand Parade – Sunday, July 16, 1 p.m.