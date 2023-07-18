Steve Huff has been a resident in around Burien, Des Moines, and SeaTac for over 25 years with his motorcycle shop Steve Huff Motorsports and racing teams – but this Saturday, July 22, he’ll slow down enough to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Waterland Parade.

The Parade will begin its northward march through downtown Des Moines, starting at 5:45 p.m. this Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Huff, originally from Whidbey Island, has over 20 national and world speed records on 2 wheels and 4 wheels. He is very well known and loved in the marina district for his animated storytelling of racing, music, and his beloved bulldog Trigger.

In 2020, Huff was diagnosed with Stage 4 Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer that metastasized into a tumor bundle in his L3 vertebrae. He is living with his cancer diagnosis under the watchful eye of the Seattle Cancer Care Center, Fred Hutch, and UW Medical Center, and has received 3 rounds of radiation on his spinal tumor and 6 rounds of chemo in 2021.

Huff says, “2022 was the best year of my life!”

While receiving immunotherapy and bone density therapy sessions in 3-week cycles, Huff and the Huff Motorsports racing teams also accomplished some amazing feats:

Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster set 2 new World Speed Records as the only 200+mph electric dragster.

set 2 new World Speed Records as the only 200+mph electric dragster. Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster appeared at 4 NHRA Nationals Events from coast-to-coast.

appeared at 4 NHRA Nationals Events from coast-to-coast. Faster Than Cancer Hydroplane e350 wins the APBA National Championship.

e350 wins the APBA National Championship. Huff with Destination Harley-Davidson designed and built a new Superhooligan Motorcycle for competition.

In 2022, Huff – along with Des Moines resident Jill Andrews, and Bardi Martin (formerly of Candlebox) – formed the Faster Than Cancer Foundation 501c3 to inspire, educate and support our community living with a cancer diagnosis along with a scholarship program for trades/vocational education. This is an extension of Steve’s lifelong dedication to working with youth including neurodivergent youth.

Summer Waterland Festival, Seafair-sanctioned community events include

Waterland Car Show – July 9, 2023 at Des Moines Marina.

Waterland Jr Parade and Grand Parade – Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Starting at 5:45 p.m. along Marine View Drive.

Waterland Children’s Event Pirates Cove – Saturday, July 22 nd 12 – 4 p.m. at the Des Moines Beach Park.

12 – 4 p.m. at the Des Moines Beach Park. Waterland BBQ – Sunday, July 23, 2023 – 12 – 5 p.m. at the Marina Beach Park.

Huff adds:

“I am humbled and honored to accept the title of Grand Marshal at the Waterland Parade.

“If someone had said this would happen to me back when I was living and having Waterland parties in the old apt on Marine View Drive above what is now Eight Dive Shop, I would have laughed.

“We’ve come a long way and I can’t thank Destination Des Moines enough for giving me this honor.

“And Thank You to all of the Des Moines businesses that have supported our racing throughout the years.”

Find all of the information about Destination Des Moines (DDM) Community Events and the Waterland Festival Summer Events at www.DestinationDesMoines.org.

Tony Hettler, President, said:

“DDM is thrilled and honored to have Steve Huff as our 2023 Grand Marshal.”

Destination Des Moines is a volunteer organization that provides free family-friendly events in the Des Moines Community. The Waterland Parade has been an institution in the Des Moines Marina District since 1959.

Contact: Destination Des Moines: [email protected]

More information on Steve Huff Motorsports: www.SteveHuffMotorsports.com

More information on Faster Than Cancer Foundation: www.FasterThanCancer.org