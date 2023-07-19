The Des Moines Yacht Club and Wesley Gardens Wood Shop have teamed up again for a Kids’ Hydroplane Giveaway at the 2023 Waterland Festival Junior Parade, set for this Saturday, July 22, 2023.

These small wooden hydroplanes are made for dragging behind bikes, or on a stick, or racing along the water’s edge trying to create that rooster tail effect.

Des Moines Yacht Club members Bill and Patti Linscott, and Bill Coleman, have continued the partnership with Bobby Stratton, Bob Chase, and the Wesley Gardens Wood Shop to bring back those moments and their past memories for all to relive.

There are 80 small wooden hydroplanes (as long they last) for kids registering for the Waterland Festival Junior Parade.

These boats are great for decorating and all decorations are being supplied.

Be sure and check out the individual special message found on the bottom of your hydroplane.

“Enjoy the activities at the Waterland Kids’ Festival and don’t miss the opportunity to pull your hydroplane in the Junior Parade!”

The Waterland Festival is sponsored by Destination Des Moines and Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

WHEN: Saturday, July 22, 2023: Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Red Robin Parking Lot, located at 22705 Marine View Dr S.