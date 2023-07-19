The Des Moines Waterland Parade takes place this Saturday, July 22, 2023, on Marine View Drive between S. 240th Street and S. 216th Street, and below is a map of the route.

The Junior Parade starts at 5:45 p.m. from the Red Robin parking lot, and the Grand Parade starts at 6 p.m. from S. 240th Street.

Road closures will take place on S. 240th Street between 16th Ave S. and Marine View Drive from 2 – 7 p.m. for parade staging.

Marine View Drive will be closed between S. 242nd Street and S. 216th Street from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Kent-Des Moines Road will also be closed between 10th Ave S. and Marine View Drive from 4:30 – 8 p.m.

A detour will be in place from Kent-Des Moines Road, north bound on 16th Ave S., to S. 216th Street.

See map below for details:

