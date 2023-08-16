Tim Gately was sworn in as the new Police Chief of the Des Moines Police Department on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, 2023.

Gately was sworn in at Des Moines City Hall by the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Bonnie Wilkins.

As we previously reported, Gately replaces the now-retired previous Chief Ken Thomas, whose last day was June 30, 2023.

Gately previously served in Redmond as Operations Captain/Deputy Director.

Gately holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications, Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington and Master of Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Center for Creative Leadership and Drucker Executive Leadership Institute and has served over 23 years in contemporary state and local law enforcement, serving diverse populations and leading both commissioned and professional staff.

“Congratulations and best wishes on your first day!” the city said.

Below are photos of the event, courtesy the City of Des Moines: