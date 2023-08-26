SR 516 in Des Moines will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic during the day Monday, Aug. 28, to Friday, Sept. 1, for work on the Barnes Creek fish passage project.

Our contractor crews will close one lane of SR 516 between South 230th Street and 16th Avenue South. The lane closures are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Monday, Aug. 28, to Thursday, Aug. 31, and again from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 1.

Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone near Barnes Creek.

Crews will use the closures to remove trees and perform earthwork around Barnes Creek. Next month, they will remove a failing clay culvert that blocks fish passage and install a new cement box culvert that fish and other wildlife can pass through.

That work will require a nine-day full closure of SR 516, which is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 15-24. The detour route for the full closure uses Marine View Drive, South 240th Street and 16th Avenue South.

For the latest construction closure information, visit WSDOT’s real-time travel map, download the WSDOT mobile app or sign up for WSDOT’s email updates.