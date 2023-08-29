The City of Des Moines is seeking public feedback on Community Preferences and Priorities, and wants you to take a brief online survey.

Here’s more info:

City Communications and Engagement Assessment

Dear Community Members,

Des Moines is a diverse community, and the needs of our community members are evolving as the city grows.

The City is assessing our communication practices to better understand your needs so we can develop goals and priorities to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the City’s communication efforts with people who live, work, or visit Des Moines.

Please take a few moments to complete this brief survey. All questions are optional and the information you share will remain anonymous. Your feedback will help create a more informed, engaged, and thriving Des Moines!

