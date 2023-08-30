On Tuesday night, Aug. 29, 2023 sometime after about 7 p.m., 86-year-old David W. Biles left his home in Des Moines (area of 8th Ave S. and S. 218th Street; map below) on foot and did not return.

Des Moines Police said that David suffers from dementia, but is very mobile and has the ability to walk long distances.

He does not have a cellular phone, but does have his wallet and identification.

David is 86-years-old, 5’9” tall, about 170 lbs., has white/gray hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and may be wearing a bright yellow rain jacket.

His family says David may ask strangers for directions; however, he will likely not admit he is lost.

If anyone locates David or has any additional information about his whereabouts, please call 911.