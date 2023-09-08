A full closure of SR 516 for nine days in Des Moines begins Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, while crews work to replace a failing culvert that blocks fish passage on Barnes Creek.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close the highway near 16th Ave South around the clock from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, until 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. A signed detour will be in place during the closure.

This project along Barnes Creek is part of WSDOT’s 2030 Fish Passage Delivery Plan to open 90 percent of habitat blocked by culverts beneath state highways. Since the program started in 1991, the state has corrected hundreds of barriers and restored access to more than 1,000 miles of fish habitat.

Project details:

Barnes Creek runs beneath SR 516 just west of 16th Avenue South through a 2-foot-wide clay culvert that is starting to fail. The narrow pipe is a barrier for fish trying to swim upstream. Active Construction, Inc., will replace the small clay culvert with a box culvert that is 20 feet wide and 9 feet tall.

That new culvert will open nearly a mile of potential upstream habitat for coho, resident trout, steelhead and sea run cutthroat. Crews will also place rocks, woody debris and other fish-friendly natural features in the Barnes Creek streambed.

What to expect during construction

Weekday single-lane closures on SR 516 with alternating traffic will continue through 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. At 9 p.m. that night, crews will close the road until 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, to install the new culvert. Weekday single-lane closures for landscaping work are also possible beginning Monday, Sept. 25.

The signed detour route for this closure uses Marine View Drive South, South 240th Street and 16th Avenue South. People who live along SR 516 near the work zone will have access to their homes.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the mobile app or sign up for email updates.