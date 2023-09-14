SPONSORED :

How to pick an Estate Planning Attorney

Choosing the right estate planning attorney is an important decision that can have long-term consequences for you and your loved ones. Here are some steps to help you pick an estate planning attorney who is right for you:

Assess your needs: Before searching for an estate planning attorney, evaluate your specific requirements. Consider the complexity of your estate, the assets involved, and any unique circumstances or goals you have for your estate plan. This will help you find an attorney with the appropriate expertise.

Seek recommendations: Ask family members, friends, or colleagues for recommendations based on their personal experiences with estate planning attorneys. You can also consult other professionals you trust, such as accountants or financial advisors, who may have worked with estate planning attorneys in the past.

Research and evaluate attorneys: Once you have a list of potential attorneys, conduct thorough research on each of them. Visit their websites, review their professional profiles, and check for any disciplinary actions or complaints against them. Look for attorneys who specialize in estate planning and have extensive experience in the field.

Consider qualifications and credentials: Verify the attorney’s qualifications and credentials. You may want to confirm how long they’ve been an attorney, and specifically, how long they’ve handled estate planning matters for clients.

Schedule consultations: Narrow down your list to a few attorneys and schedule initial consultations with them. Many attorneys offer free or low-cost initial consultations to discuss your estate planning needs. Take this opportunity to ask questions about their experience, approach to estate planning, and fee structure.

Evaluate communication and rapport: During the consultations, pay attention to how the attorney communicates and whether they listen attentively to your concerns. A good estate planning attorney should be able to explain complex legal concepts in a way that you can understand. It’s important to feel comfortable discussing personal matters with them, as you will be sharing sensitive information.

Review client testimonials and references: Look for client testimonials or reviews online to gain insights into other clients’ experiences with the attorney. If possible, ask the attorney for references from previous clients who can provide feedback on their satisfaction with the attorney’s services.

Discuss fees and costs: Estate planning attorney fees can vary, so make sure to discuss their fee structure and how they bill for their services. Some attorneys may charge a flat fee for specific services, while others bill on an hourly basis. Ensure you have a clear understanding of the costs involved before making a decision.

Most importantly? Trust your instincts: Ultimately, trust your instincts when selecting an estate planning attorney. Choose someone you feel comfortable with, who demonstrates professionalism, expertise, and a genuine interest in helping you achieve your estate planning goals.

Remember, estate planning is a personal and sensitive matter, so take your time in selecting the right attorney who can provide you with the guidance and expertise you need.

