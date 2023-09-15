SWING, SPIN, AARON’S BAGELS & SULLEY’S EATS ARE BACK AT SATURDAY’S WATERFRONT FARMERS MARKET

Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market welcomes back “Parlor Swing” for entertainment.

Bring and SWING your partners one and all, to the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This week’s sponsor is Waterland Pride , a local group that focuses their boundless energy by supporting the LGBTQI community through awareness and care.

, a local group that focuses their boundless energy by supporting the LGBTQI community through awareness and care. Don’t forget to SPIN the prize wheel for free swag!

SULLEY’S EATS is back by popular demand serving sandwiches made on Biali Bread, Babka and Aaron’s Bagels.