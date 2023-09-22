Kennedy Catholic High School is pleased to welcome you home! Join your fellow Lancer Community at the Homecoming Football Game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at Highline Stadium. Kick-off is at 12 p.m.

Football Alumni are invited to watch the Homecoming pre-game warm-up from the sidelines. Join fellow football alumni, watch the Lancers warm-up, and reminisce with your former teammates. Please arrive at Highline Stadium promptly at 10:30 a.m. Pre-game field passes will be handed out at the ticket gate. At 11:30 a.m. you will then be escorted to a specially-reserved section to watch the game.

Then we hope to see you immediately after the game in the Kennedy Catholic Cafeteria for the return of the 5th Quarter at 2:30 p.m. Enjoy beverages and snacks as you reconnect with fellow classmates and current parents. Thank you to the Kennedy Catholic Alumni Board and the Kennedy Catholic Booster Club for their support!

Football Alumni Pregame RSVP:

5th Quarter RSVP:

#golancers