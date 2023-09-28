On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2023, the Des Moines Police Department announced that, through diligent and tireless investigation, Detectives identified and developed probable cause to arrest three suspects related to a fatal July 24 shooting at a Safeway located at 21401 Pacific Highway S.

Derrion Lewis, De’shaun Dickerson and Joseph Morrison were all charged with Murder in the First Degree and Assault in the First Degree. Lewis and Dickerson were found in the local area and arrested without incident.

Morrison could not be located and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Sept. 26, North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers made a routine traffic stop on a car for an

equipment violation. Morrison was identified inside the vehicle and arrested. Troopers also

discovered a 9mm Glock pistol inside the vehicle.

Officers immediately contacted witnesses and reviewed surveillance video. They learned the victim vehicle was parked in the Safeway parking lot occupied by one male and one female. The suspect vehicle arrived with two unknown occupants. Both suspects got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the male in the victim vehicle. The victim male was shot several times and died at the scene. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and fled from the scene. The female was not injured.

Des Moines Police Chief Tim Gately said he “thanks detectives and troopers for their professional

work as well as members of the public who came forward to provide information about this case.”