SPONSORED :

Have you heard about Recology’s upcoming FREE Children’s Costume Swap?

Bring in your gently-used kid’s costumes and accessories to your local Recology Store (map below) now through Oct. 6, 2023, then return on Oct. 7 or 8, and your kiddos can select a new-to-them costume from the mix for no fees.

You can give those outgrown costumes another chance to Trick or Treat and your child will get their first bit of Halloween candy as well!

The Recology Store is located at 15858 1st Ave S.:

