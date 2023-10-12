EDITOR’S NOTE : Since our creation in 2008, The Waterland Blog has allowed residents running for local office one free post per election cycle.

Rob Back, a seasoned maintenance contractor and former council member, is a candidate for the Des Moines City Council, Position 2.

With over 35 years of experience, Back brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record of accomplishments. Notably, he served as a council member from 2016 to 2020, during which time he played a pivotal role in revitalizing Des Moines.

While serving on the council, Back, alongside fellow city council members, accomplished several noteworthy milestones for the community:

Successfully turned around Des Moines from the brink of bankruptcy, achieving sustainable and solvent city budgets.

Earned a significant bond rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, saving the city over $500,000.

Advocated for increased funding for public safety and community organizations, focusing on public safety as a top priority.

Received an official endorsement from the Des Moines Police Guild, emphasizing his unwavering support for law enforcement.

Contributed to the hiring of a City Manager and consistently rated his performance highly.

Supported initiatives for addressing the impact of SeaTac’s growth and improving transportation options in the region.

Advocated for addressing environmental and sewage concerns and exploring solutions for District WD54.

Rob Back’s dedication to public safety, financial responsibility, and addressing the unique needs of Des Moines neighborhoods has earned him a strong reputation in the community. As a candidate, Back remains committed to fostering a safe and thriving Des Moines for all residents.

The upcoming Des Moines City Council election on November 7th marks a crucial opportunity for residents to support a candidate with a proven track record of effective leadership. Rob Back’s passion for the community and his history of accomplishments make him a compelling choice for those seeking a better future for Des Moines.

In closing, Rob Back expresses immense pride in the accomplishments of the current Council and the city’s exceptional leadership team. These achievements are a testament to their collective dedication and hard work. Rob Back now seeks the support of the community to continue this vital work.

For more information about Rob Back’s campaign, please visit www.VoteRobBack.com or contact Bettina Carey at 206-349-4297.