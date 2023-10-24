Highline Community Symphonic Band – featuring Corinne Smith as Director – presents a free band concert – “Mystique,” an Evening of Music Full of Mischief, Mystery, and Magic at John Knox Presbyterian Church on Monday, Oct. 30.

This free concert is partially funded by the City of Burien and King County 4 Culture.

More info on this local band is here:

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

COST: Free

WHERE: John Knox Presbyterian Church, 109 SW Normandy Rd., Normandy Park:

