[EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written and submitted by a verified resident. The Letter writer is a former Des Moines City Councilmember who resigned in January, 2022 and who supports JC Harris.]

The censure of councilmember Harris was the dirtiest political trick in Des Moines history

The current city council majority and city administration has had it out for Councilmember Harris for years now. They have continuously attacked and bullied him from the dias, but nothing comes even close to being as ridiculous and heinous as the council’s decision to censure CM Harris and remove him from all committee assignments, followed by the mayor and deputy mayor campaigning heavily for his opponent.

The council approved the censure of CM Harris by a vote of 5 to 2, with most of the five members relishing in their opportunity to personally attack JC (watch the video if you don’t believe me). Other than Harris himself, only Councilmember Achziger voted against the censure.

The problem with this? The censure resolution was based on lies.

After allegations from a city employee that Councilmember Harris cornered her, spewed obscenities and waved his arms at her in a menacing and intimidating fashion, the city commissioned third party investigators to look into the issue.

The investigators found via video evidence that the allegations were entirely false. Councilmember Harris did not corner or attack the employee, and he did not waive his arms at all better yet in her direction. Video shows a normal conversation that ended in JC casually walking away.

The council knew of these results, with Councilmember Harris pointing them out himself (not to mention several members of the public). Despite this the council approved the censure, entirely ignoring the fact that the allegations were false. The council majority put aside their honor and any semblance of reasonability in order to throw a punch at a political opponent.

Providing further proof that this was all just a political stunt, Mayor Mahoney and Deputy Mayor Buxton have subsequently campaigned relentlessly for Councilmember Harris’s opponent. Mayor Mahoney in particular has made more than two dozen social media posts in support of Rob Back in the few weeks alone, in addition to video endorsements, public appearances and sign waving.

There’s no denying why the current mayor and deputy mayor want JC replaced with Rob Back – Rob would be a reliable vote on almost every issue they support. Rob has praised the council and city manager during his campaign and he voted along with the majority over 95% of the time when he was on the council. JC on the other hand has regularly provided an independent voice and voted against the council majority while providing much needed oversight in regards to how our city government operates and how funds are spent.

Whoever you support in this election it should be known that the actions taken by the council to censure councilmember Harris were entirely political in nature, and void of any true merit. The censure may very well be the dirtiest political stunt in the city’s history, and unfortunately that’s saying a lot.

Best,

– Anthony Martinelli

Former Des Moines Councilmember

EDITOR'S NOTE: Letter writers must provide an address and phone number (NOT for publication but for verification purposes).