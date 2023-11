Honor Women Who Served at a Des Moines Veterans Day Event on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon at Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park.

Here’s the agenda:

Refreshments 10:30–11:05 a.m.

Flag Ceremony at 11:11 a.m. by Local Boy Scouts

Guest Speakers 11:20 a.m.

Event details:

WHAT: Women Who Served event

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park, 21800 20th Avenue S, Des Moines: